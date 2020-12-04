HZT Records Releases "Angel" by Hillstaxx December 11th
HZT Records adds Singer/Songwriter Hillstaxx to their roster, album "Awaiting The Dew" release December 11
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent record label HZT Records (Horizontal Trees Music) is proud to announce the addition of Hillstaxx to their roster. Hillstaxx is an Americana singer-songwriter with a broad powerful vocal range.
Her first single, “Angel” will drop on December 11th world wide, everywhere you stream music. HZT’s A & R Director, Paula Hersom says “Hillstaxx is a cross between Amy Winehouse & Emmy Lou Harris musically & stylistically..” The 5 song Ep, “Awaiting The Dew” was recorded in Wimberley, Texas at Yellow Dog Studios. Produced & Co-Written by Allen Foster (CEO of Horizontal Trees Music/HZT Records), Recorded & Mixed by David Percefull of Yellow Dog Studios and Mastered by Adam Ayan of Gateway Mastering Portland, Me.
https://airplaydirect.com/music/hillstaxxawaitingthedew/
