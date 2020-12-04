Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HZT Records Releases "Angel" by Hillstaxx December 11th

Angel in the Mirror

Angel in the Field

Awaiting The Dew

HZT Records adds Singer/Songwriter Hillstaxx to their roster, album "Awaiting The Dew" release December 11

She will make you feel what you are listening to. We are excited for the world to hear her voice.”
— Producer & Co-Writer Allen Foster

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent record label HZT Records (Horizontal Trees Music) is proud to announce the addition of Hillstaxx to their roster. Hillstaxx is an Americana singer-songwriter with a broad powerful vocal range.

Her first single, “Angel” will drop on December 11th world wide, everywhere you stream music. HZT’s A & R Director, Paula Hersom says “Hillstaxx is a cross between Amy Winehouse & Emmy Lou Harris musically & stylistically..” The 5 song Ep, “Awaiting The Dew” was recorded in Wimberley, Texas at Yellow Dog Studios. Produced & Co-Written by Allen Foster (CEO of Horizontal Trees Music/HZT Records), Recorded & Mixed by David Percefull of Yellow Dog Studios and Mastered by Adam Ayan of Gateway Mastering Portland, Me.

