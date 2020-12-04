I-376 Parkway West Lane Overnight Lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson, North Fayette, and Moon townships, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday nights, December 7-11 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures on I-376 in each direction will occur between the Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A) and Moon Town/Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) interchanges from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction each night. Crews will conduct overhead sign installation work.

Crews from Lindy Paving, Inc. will conduct the work.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

