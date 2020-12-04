Lane Restriction Monday on NB I-83 at Second Street (Exit 43) in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction is scheduled for Monday, December 7, on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the area around Exit 43 (Second Street) in the City of Harrisburg.

A contractor will be placing scaffolding under the bridge deck in preparation of making repairs to an expansion dam on the bridge.

The lane restriction will be implemented at approximately 9 AM and will remain in place until the scaffolding is in place.

The ramp to Second Street will remain open during this work.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018