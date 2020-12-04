World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) Appoints Candice Corby, CEO of Cobra Legal Solutions, As USA Senator
The inclusion of USA in WBAF provides opportunities for USA’s start-ups, scaleups and high growth businesses and opens doors for economic development
I look forward to working with the WBAF and other USA Senators to be a positive force for change locally and worldwide.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions is delighted to congratulate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Candice Hunter Corby for her appointment as a senator for USA by the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), considered one of the largest global platforms in dealing with business, investment and stocks throughout the world. Ms. Corby is to represent USA at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum through all meetings and decisions taken. The inclusion of USA in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for USA’s start-ups, scaleups and high growth businesses and opens doors for economic development.
“I am humbled and honored to accept this role, especially as it comes from international leaders committed to helping other international and resident businesses succeed. I strive every day to be a positive global citizen,” said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO. “I look forward to working with the WBAF and other USA Senators to be a positive force for change locally and worldwide.”
With this new appointment, USA has joined the largest forum of the world’s equity investment markets and will now be able to connect more with the global investors market, which will open up splendid opportunities for the country. Now local USA angel investors, incubation centers, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunity to connect with global leaders in the same field.
Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Business Angels Investment Forum says “As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports start-ups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fin-techs and other relevant institutions. We are confident about our contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that USA will soon become a country that can foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere.”
About the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF)
As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy. WBAF invites you to join our global efforts to ease access to finance, promote financial inclusion, and create more jobs and social justice.
WBAF accomplishes its mission through various parties and channels. These include: 138 high commissioners, senators and international partners from 79 countries; 7 country offices on 5 continents; the WBAF Business School and its more than 50 faculty members from 32 countries; and 5 international working committees. WBAF also has an angel investment fund, partnerships with 12 global institutions, and economic cooperation agreements with 5 governments. The WBAF World Congress, held in February of each year, hosts at least 5 summits and numerous other events, including a Global Fundraising Stage and a World Excellence Awards ceremony. WBAF also boasts a number of publications, among which are the WBAF Business School Journal, World Class Startup Magazine, and Angel Investor Review Online.
About GPFI
The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) is an inclusive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries, and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion, including implementation of the G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan endorsed at the G20 Summit in Seoul. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is the Honorary Patron of the GPFI.
About Candice Corby
Chief Executive Officer Cobra Legal Solutions
Executive Mentor - US Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership
President, Eastern USA - India Business Council
Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Candice Hunter Corby is the Chief Executive Officer of Cobra Legal Solutions and the President, Eastern USA – India Business Council of the Women’s India Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Having over 20 years of experience in the C-suite, Candice was the youngest ever Chief Financial Officer of a Scripps Howard newspaper at age 26. Her experience includes CFO, COO and CEO positions at some of the world’s largest law firms and brands including, Baker & McKenzie, Mayer Brown, Godwin Gruber and Niemen Marcus. Under Candice’s leadership, Cobra has received numerous awards including: The Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS) “Service Provider of the Year”, The Oil & Gas Awards “Best International Document Review Provider” and Top 2 World-Wide Back Office and BPO firm for Legal Outsourcing.
Candice was recently recognized by numerous international organizations for her leadership including: “Appointment as Senator USA” representing USA in the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF); “Selected as Executive Mentor” in the 2020 Fortune - U.S. Department of State Global Women's Mentoring Partnership; “Excellence & Recognition Award” recipient from the Egyptian Government, Women’s Economic Forum 2020; Inaugural “Voice of Hope 2020 Award” recipient from International School of Story; “Women of the Decade in Law and Leadership 2019 Award” recipient and “Women of Excellence 2019 Award” recipient from the Women’s Economic Forum; a finalist for “Business Leader of the Year 2018” by Women in IT Awards – USA and was named the “2017 Distinguished Alumnus” of University of Arkansas - Little Rock.
Candice is a frequent speaker on diversity and inclusion and women’s initiatives including: Podcast interview by Relativity Stellar Women in e-Discovery; Panelist, Relativity Fest 2020; Featured guest on Elevate Services “Empowering Women in Law” LinkedIn SHEroVIBES Webinar.
Aside from leading her team at Cobra, Candice is deeply motivated to be a great global citizen, focusing on social responsibility around the world, including being a prior board member of the Andy Roddick Foundation and Zach Theatre, running marathons with Team Livestrong, providing bottled water to the homeless with I Am Waters Foundation, and supporting women entrepreneurs in India through the Women’s India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) where she serves as President of the Eastern USA – India Business Council.
