US Army to host Second Virtual Career Fair

U.S. Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair 10 Dec to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 different specialties.

Who: U.S. Army What: Hosting virtual career fair When: 10 Dec 2020/10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Where: Online at https://events.indeed.com/event/69557/

As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information about the benefits of military service, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

The Army offers a wide variety of career options, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.

Qualified applicants may be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training.

For more information about the Army’s virtual career fair in your area or to request an interview, please contact the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs Office at 801-974-9518 or usarmy.knox.usarec.list.6jbn-apa@mail.mil.

US Army to host Second Virtual Career Fair

