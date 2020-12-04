TPWD Sets Public Scoping Meeting to Gather Input on Crabbing in Aransas Bay

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ARANSAS COUNTY- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public input on potential changes to draft proposed rules impacting the use of crab traps in parts of Aransas Bay. TPWD is considering allowing the recreational use of crab traps from docks/piers in currently restricted sections of the shoreline in Aransas Bay.

The scoping meeting is being held via Zoom. The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the proposed regulation change.

PUBLIC MEETING

Zoom Webinar

Date: Tuesday December 8th at 6pm

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wRpKLGAFSiGZFDEmqmGZ8A

For those who can not participate, please email your comments to cfish@tpwd.texas.gov.