Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,465 in the last 365 days.

TPWD Sets Public Scoping Meeting to Gather Input on Crabbing in Aransas Bay

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

ARANSAS COUNTY- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public input on potential changes to draft proposed rules impacting the use of crab traps in parts of Aransas Bay. TPWD is considering allowing the recreational use of crab traps from docks/piers in currently restricted sections of the shoreline in Aransas Bay.

The scoping meeting is being held via Zoom. The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the proposed regulation change.

PUBLIC MEETING

Zoom Webinar

Date:  Tuesday December 8th at 6pm

Link:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wRpKLGAFSiGZFDEmqmGZ8A

For those who can not participate, please email your comments to cfish@tpwd.texas.gov.

You just read:

TPWD Sets Public Scoping Meeting to Gather Input on Crabbing in Aransas Bay

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.