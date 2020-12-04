Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Upcoming teleconference Client Contact and EPC business meetings

The DNR has provided teleconference options for the upcoming Client Contact and Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) meetings.

Client Contact will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda.  Click here to review the Client Contact agenda. 

EPC business meeting will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda.  Click here to review the EPC agenda

For more information, Environmental Protection Commission

