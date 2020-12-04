DNR Enforcement Actions - December 4, 2020

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Guthrie County Kendall Kipp Voluntarily surrender Grade 1 certifications for drinking water treatment and drinking water distribution; and ineligible for two years beginning on November 24, 2020 for any new certifications in drinking water treatment, drinking water distribution, or wastewater treatment.

Jefferson County Buch Farms, LLC Ensure that all handling, transferring, and land application of manure is done in a manner that does not result in a manure release to a water of the state; develop and submit to DNR for approval a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the proper transportation of manure; upon approval, implement said SOP; and pay a $750 administrative penalty.

Johnson County CJ’s Construction, Inc. Comply with all conditions of its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit, which includes the Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Sioux County Schmit Pork, LC Pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.