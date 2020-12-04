PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Portersville Bridge, SR 488 in Portersville Borough and Muddy Creek Township, Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the Portersville Bridge project on Monday, December 7, 2020.

This bridge carries State Route 488, East Portersville Road, over I-79 in Portersville Borough and Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. It will be constructed in phases providing maintenance of two lanes of traffic, one each direction, throughout construction. The Park-n-Ride parking lot will remain open and access will be maintained for the riders of the New Castle Area Transit. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only.

The purpose of the plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Butler County box, and then choose State Route 488 - Portersville Bridge tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact David Layman, Project Manager, at dlayman@pa.gov or 724-357-2810.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.