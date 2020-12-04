TxDOT Taking Input On I-20 Near Pecos

REEVES COUNTY – An online presentation has been posted to www.txdot.gov to discuss Interstate 20 from 0.3 miles west of County Road 419 (Shaw Road) to 1.5 miles east of County Road 117 (Collie Road) near Pecos in Reeves County.

The proposed improvements to this section of I-20 would include reconstructing main lanes and frontage roads, reconfiguring some interchanges, building one new interchange with a grade separation, reconfiguring ramps, and converting frontage roads to one-way operation.

Although additional right of way would be required, no residential or non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time. Information concerning services and benefits available to affected property owners and information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction can be obtained from the TxDOT Odessa District Office by calling (432) 498-4645.

No construction funding has been identified for the project at this time. This stage is to gather information and begin planning improvements. Likewise, no construction timeline has been established.

To view the presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and search keywords “Reeves County” and open the search result for the Virtual Public Meeting. After the presentation is uploaded on Dec. 3, clicking on the photograph will guide viewers through the virtual public meeting room where they can watch the presentation, crash analysis, view typical sections and environmental constraints data and get information on how to comment. The same information is listed lower on the webpage in the Downloads section.

TxDOT will be taking comments on the project through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Formal comments may be provided by mail or email as explained on the webpage. The webpage also provides links to exhibits, environmental constraint maps, and other general information. Responses to comments received will be available online at www.txdot.gov, using the keyword search above, once they have been prepared.

If you have any general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or the virtual public meeting, please contact Advanced Planning Engineer Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., at gabriel.ramirez@txdot.gov or call him at (432) 498-4645.