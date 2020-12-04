Professor Offers An Education In Hip Hop
EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking his talent and making a dream come true, artist Professor is ready to school other artists on how hip hop should be done. His newest album, “Melodic Trap,” is a mix of different genres that will have fans talking. The album is something fresh and new and should be on the next addition to any playlist.
“Melodic Trap” has a fun combination of trap music and hip hop beats. The dynamic rhythms will have music lovers dancing and blasting the speakers. Each track is an energetic sound experience. The dynamic lyrical and vocal talent of Professor is heart as he sings. The lyrics on the album are great for singing along to as you drive down the road. The album has a twist of R&B sounds as well that will surprise listeners. It adds an element of smooth sounds that will give listeners a break in the fast-paced album. “Melodic Trap” has already been released and is available on streaming platforms worldwide.
Professor, AKA Tyler Stafford, was born in Memphis, TN, a place with notable music history. He moved to another state and town to begin pursuing his music dream. Professor is ready to take his music career to the next level. Professor is the name to check out in hip hop music.
From his website:
“Professor’s music has a distinct and dynamic sound, which is a perfect combination of Trap music and lyrical melodies. Because his music is so unique, he has been able to appeal to a broader range of music lovers with his music’s crossover appeal.”
To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Professor for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, you can make contact via the information provided below.
https://www.1professormusic.com/
Links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1Professor-139589986749090/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/1professor?igshid=1q8x3qpsk2dz8
Professor
Tyler Stafford
+1 800-983-1362
Professor@1professormusic.com