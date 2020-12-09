Concora and JM Lifestyles Announce Strategic Partnership
JM Lifestyles Launches Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora to Streamline BIM Content Distribution, Accelerate Building Product Specifications, Sales
AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential.”ALPHARETTA, GA. AND RANDOLPH, N.J., USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and JM Lifestyles — a North Jersey-based sustainable manufacturer of specialty concrete products with a focus on creative concrete applications — announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership.
This business alliance begins with the successful launch of JM Lifestyles’s Digital Experience Platform, which provides architects, engineers, and contractors (AECs) a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.
The Digital Experience Platform equips JM Lifestyles with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics — BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information — for its sales and marketing teams — enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
In return, JM Lifestyles’s design community has access to a plethora of technical product content — BIM, CAD, specs, data sheets — project management and submittal tools that accelerate specification and increase the likelihood of product selections.
“Concora provides a simple, easy to use platform that allows intuitive access to our extensive product offerings,” said Jeff Kudrick, co-owner of JM Lifestyles. “We believe specifiers will be able to specify these unique products easier and faster using this Concora. We anticipate considerable specifications making the positive impact of this product a reality.”
One of JM Lifestyles’s core products featured inside of the Digital Experience Platform is its WoodForm Concrete®, which co-owners Jeff Kudrick and Michelle Radley say is a lightweight engineered composite that looks like wood and acts like stone. Known for its durability, Kudrick and Radley said the WoodForm Concrete® does not split, crack, splinter, stain or rot. Its installations have been featured in an array of commercial projects for global brands such as Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Hampton Inn, Homewood Suites, Hyatt, ACAG, HIlton Garden Inn, Residence Inn Levi’s, L'Occitane, SquareSpace Frye, Peloton, and Under Armour.
“WoodForm Concrete® is a revolutionary product that provides sustainable solutions for the way we build our spaces eliminating the use of endangered and limited resources. We are excited to use Concora as a platform to inform, educate and provide services to positive change in the built world,” said Michelle Radley, co-owner of JM Lifestyles.
Concora aided JM Lifestyles with streamlining the management and distribution of its building information modeling (BIM) — primarily Revit — by generating 15 models across JM Lifestyles’s Woodform Advantage, TruSlab, Restaurant, Hospitality, Hemingway, and Furniture collections. The models inside of these collections consist of countertops, kitchen island planks, and tables that cover kitchen, bathroom and furniture applications.
These dynamic features will help JM Lifestyles save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation, and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with JM Lifestyles to create BIM content and the Digital Experience Platform, all which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how JM Lifestyles’s building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://jmlifestyles.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About JM Lifestyles
JM Lifestyles is a Concrete Design and Fabrication studio. Although we have been in business for over 10 years we have been creating and pioneering the industry creating standards for the Decorative Concrete Industry for more than 20 years. To learn more, please visit us at https://www.jmlifestyles.com.
Watch about Woodform on our YouTube Channel:
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bIwmQjO5so
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRQPy4SWp1k
Phil Gerolstein, Vice President of Sales
Concora
+1 813-205-8337
phil.gerolstein@concora.com