CloudHospital introduces Independent Third-Party Medical Opinion service

CloudHospital believes that a second medical opinion can be useful to patients worldwide who want to make certain they are under the right treatment procedures

Through CloudHospital's new Independent Third-Party Medical Opinion service, people around the world can obtain a second medical opinion from the most qualified doctors with ample experience.” — Suleyman Nazarov

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obtaining a professional second opinion from an experienced doctor has become more convenient and accessible through the newly offered Independent Third-Party Medical Opinion by CloudHospital. Now, from the comfort of a person's home, a patient can receive a thorough second opinion to make sure the treatment path is the correct one. It is estimated that misdiagnosis is not uncommon. AARP estimates that 20% of serious medical conditions are misdiagnosed. Second opinions can offer valuable insight and should be considered after a diagnosis of serious illness or a recommendation for surgery, which can have major consequences on the future health of a patient. A caring doctor should encourage a patient to get a second opinion, especially if a surgical procedure is considered or any form of cancer treatment is opined.

CloudHospital's Suleyman Nazarov adds that “through CloudHospital's new Independent Third-Party Medical Opinion service, people around the world can obtain a second medical opinion from the most qualified doctors with ample experience. Patients can feel more secure their prescribed treatment paths are the right ones to follow”. The second opinion service's goal is to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and thus increase the chances of a patient recovering and returning to normal health.

How CloudHospital’s “Independent Thirds Party Medical Opinion” works:

1. Patient sends his or her medical history files, current conditions, and all MRI, CT even biopsy cell information to CloudHospital.

2. Then, CloudHospital sends this information file to one of its trusted partner hospitals

3. A fully vetted experienced doctor checks the file and weighs if additional materials are needed

4. Then, the doctor asks all question he needs thru CloudHospital's Telemedicine platform

5. Finally, the doctor writes a final conclusion and gives him his Third-Party Opinion

Third-Party Opinion is a professional doctor’s opinion that gives more insight to the patient about the current disease, diagnosis, and prescription.

About CloudHospital:

CloudHospital was started in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, to meet the growing demand for the best medical services regardless of where the patients and doctors are located. In short, CloudHospital obliterates the traditional boundaries that have limited the best solutions to reach a wider audience. With proprietary technology solutions, CloudHospital aims to lead the newly identified sector with a robust back-end software platform and staff with relevant experience in the medical field.

