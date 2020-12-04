TBI Agents Investigating Greene County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Greene County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 300 block of Laughlin Road in Greeneville. The caller reportedly stated that she arrived home and observed an unknown man inside her garage attempting to set it on fire. A few minutes later, the caller told dispatchers that the man had a gun. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject in front of the home. He was armed with a rifle. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking the subject. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation, including the name of the subject involved, will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.