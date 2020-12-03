Expanded COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Eligibility

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.91 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.49 percent. Within the focus areas, 50,800 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 3,003 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 152,640 test results were reported, yielding 6,852 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

11/22- 11/28 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (12/01) % Positive

Yesterday (12/02) % Positive

 

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

5.14%

5.91%

5.88%

5.91%

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.52%

4.41%

4.63%

4.84%

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

3.02%

3.91%

4.21%

4.49%

 

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

11/22- 11/28 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

 

 

 

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

7.20%

7.77%

7.78%

7.67%

 

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

6.83%

7.73%

8.27%

8.18%

 

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

7.35%

7.80%

8.07%

8.51%

 

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

6.59%

7.32%

6.94%

7.20%

 

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

5.62%

6.81%

6.42%

6.48%

 

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

6.13%

5.91%

5.81%

5.66%

 

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

5.09%

5.17%

5.50%

5.74%

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.61%

3.98%

4.23%

4.48%

 

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

4.47%

5.00%

5.11%

5.25%

 

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.64%

5.04%

5.06%

5.34%

 

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

5.64%

6.13%

6.86%

7.62%

 

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.94%

4.52%

4.83%

5.05%

 

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

6.46%

7.28%

6.72%

5.97%

 

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.75%

5.66%

6.10%

6.69%

 

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

4.08%

4.55%

4.72%

4.88%

 

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

3.10%

5.44%

6.15%

6.14%

 

Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.81%

5.28%

6.03%

6.30%

 

Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.57%

7.30%

7.49%

7.33%

 

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.40%

3.84%

3.91%

4.07%

 

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.93%

4.39%

4.37%

4.47%

 

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

5.12%

6.14%

5.91%

6.61%

 

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

7.00%

6.76%

6.24%

5.73%

 

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

3.49%

2.95%

3.44%

3.97%

 

Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

7.23%

9.55%

9.57%

10.10%

 

Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

9.96%

10.03%

9.87%

9.77%

 

Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.05%

5.55%

4.72%

4.56%

 

Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.84%

4.75%

5.05%

4.69%

 

Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

5.44%

6.51%

6.33%

5.77%

 

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.21%

8.54%

8.59%

8.58%

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 4,063 (+139)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 664
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 783 (+41)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 377 (+4)
  • Total Discharges - 86,638 (+437)
  • Deaths - 61
  • Total Deaths - 26,955

    

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

4.7%

4.7%

3.5%

3.90%

Central New York

5.5%

4.8%

5.6%

5.46%

Finger Lakes

6.4%

5.0%

6.8%

6.15%

Long Island

4.7%

5.5%

5.6%

4.53%

Mid-Hudson

5.3%

5.8%

5.6%

5.17%

Mohawk Valley

5.6%

5.8%

5.6%

5.01%

New York City

4.1%

4.3%

4.1%

3.62%

North Country

4.6%

5.8%

4.3%

3.66%

Southern Tier

4.9%

1.2%

3.3%

2.59%

Western New York

9.0%

6.9%

6.1%

7.41%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

4.7%

4.8%

4.9%

4.47%

Brooklyn

3.9%

4.1%

4.3%

3.48%

Manhattan

2.9%

2.4%

2.6%

2.43%

Queens

4.0%

5.2%

4.3%

3.92%

Staten Island

6.9%

6.3%

5.7%

5.46%

 

Of the 674,093 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

6,258

120

Allegany

1,095

26

Broome

5,657

106

Cattaraugus

1,252

53

Cayuga

983

53

Chautauqua

1,692

61

Chemung

3,212

72

Chenango

665

13

Clinton

495

7

Columbia

1,061

17

Cortland

1,116

25

Delaware

393

8

Dutchess

7,635

123

Erie

27,110

592

Essex

302

6

Franklin

283

7

Fulton

544

17

Genesee

1,158

44

Greene

734

14

Hamilton

56

7

Herkimer

789

34

Jefferson

653

42

Lewis

430

26

Livingston

789

25

Madison

1,043

51

Monroe

17,127

539

Montgomery

534

12

Nassau

62,745

757

Niagara

4,296

154

NYC

321,053

3,307

Oneida

5,477

211

Onondaga

11,657

376

Ontario

1,447

57

Orange

17,496

213

Orleans

652

7

Oswego

1,799

57

Otsego

674

14

Putnam

3,038

65

Rensselaer

1,891

54

Rockland

22,221

173

Saratoga

2,488

75

Schenectady

2,699

84

Schoharie

217

5

Schuyler

326

3

Seneca

347

24

St. Lawrence

981

68

Steuben

1,898

33

Suffolk

63,758

1,111

Sullivan

2,238

18

Tioga

1,193

22

Tompkins

1,209

55

Ulster

3,606

107

Warren

614

11

Washington

464

3

Wayne

1,243

37

Westchester

52,418

628

Wyoming

605

21

Yates

277

5

 

Yesterday, 61 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,955. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

3

Allegany

1

Broome

3

Cattaraugus

1

Cayuga

1

Chemung

2

Erie

10

Genesee

2

Kings

3

Livingston

1

Manhattan

1

Monroe

2

Montgomery

1

Nassau

2

Niagara

1

Oneida

2

Onondaga

4

Orange

2

Orleans

1

Queens

3

Richmond

4

Rockland

1

Suffolk

3

Wayne

2

Westchester

5

 

Expanded COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Eligibility

