Expanded COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Eligibility

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.91 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.49 percent. Within the focus areas, 50,800 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 3,003 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 152,640 test results were reported, yielding 6,852 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive 11/22- 11/28 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (12/01) % Positive Yesterday (12/02) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 5.14% 5.91% 5.88% 5.91% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.52% 4.41% 4.63% 4.84% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 3.02% 3.91% 4.21% 4.49%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive 11/22- 11/28 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.20% 7.77% 7.78% 7.67% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.83% 7.73% 8.27% 8.18% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 7.35% 7.80% 8.07% 8.51% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 6.59% 7.32% 6.94% 7.20% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 5.62% 6.81% 6.42% 6.48% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 6.13% 5.91% 5.81% 5.66% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 5.09% 5.17% 5.50% 5.74% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.61% 3.98% 4.23% 4.48% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 4.47% 5.00% 5.11% 5.25% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.64% 5.04% 5.06% 5.34% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 5.64% 6.13% 6.86% 7.62% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.94% 4.52% 4.83% 5.05% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 6.46% 7.28% 6.72% 5.97% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.75% 5.66% 6.10% 6.69% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 4.08% 4.55% 4.72% 4.88% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 3.10% 5.44% 6.15% 6.14% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.81% 5.28% 6.03% 6.30% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.57% 7.30% 7.49% 7.33% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.40% 3.84% 3.91% 4.07% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.93% 4.39% 4.37% 4.47% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 5.12% 6.14% 5.91% 6.61% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 7.00% 6.76% 6.24% 5.73% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 3.49% 2.95% 3.44% 3.97% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 7.23% 9.55% 9.57% 10.10% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 9.96% 10.03% 9.87% 9.77% Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.05% 5.55% 4.72% 4.56% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.84% 4.75% 5.05% 4.69% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.44% 6.51% 6.33% 5.77% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.21% 8.54% 8.59% 8.58%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 4,063 (+139)

- 4,063 (+139) Patients Newly Admitted - 664

- 664 Hospital Counties - 55

- 55 Number ICU - 783 (+41)

- 783 (+41) Number ICU with Intubation - 377 (+4)

- 377 (+4) Total Discharges - 86,638 (+437)

- 86,638 (+437) Deaths - 61

- 61 Total Deaths - 26,955

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 4.7% 4.7% 3.5% 3.90% Central New York 5.5% 4.8% 5.6% 5.46% Finger Lakes 6.4% 5.0% 6.8% 6.15% Long Island 4.7% 5.5% 5.6% 4.53% Mid-Hudson 5.3% 5.8% 5.6% 5.17% Mohawk Valley 5.6% 5.8% 5.6% 5.01% New York City 4.1% 4.3% 4.1% 3.62% North Country 4.6% 5.8% 4.3% 3.66% Southern Tier 4.9% 1.2% 3.3% 2.59% Western New York 9.0% 6.9% 6.1% 7.41%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 4.7% 4.8% 4.9% 4.47% Brooklyn 3.9% 4.1% 4.3% 3.48% Manhattan 2.9% 2.4% 2.6% 2.43% Queens 4.0% 5.2% 4.3% 3.92% Staten Island 6.9% 6.3% 5.7% 5.46%

Of the 674,093 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,258 120 Allegany 1,095 26 Broome 5,657 106 Cattaraugus 1,252 53 Cayuga 983 53 Chautauqua 1,692 61 Chemung 3,212 72 Chenango 665 13 Clinton 495 7 Columbia 1,061 17 Cortland 1,116 25 Delaware 393 8 Dutchess 7,635 123 Erie 27,110 592 Essex 302 6 Franklin 283 7 Fulton 544 17 Genesee 1,158 44 Greene 734 14 Hamilton 56 7 Herkimer 789 34 Jefferson 653 42 Lewis 430 26 Livingston 789 25 Madison 1,043 51 Monroe 17,127 539 Montgomery 534 12 Nassau 62,745 757 Niagara 4,296 154 NYC 321,053 3,307 Oneida 5,477 211 Onondaga 11,657 376 Ontario 1,447 57 Orange 17,496 213 Orleans 652 7 Oswego 1,799 57 Otsego 674 14 Putnam 3,038 65 Rensselaer 1,891 54 Rockland 22,221 173 Saratoga 2,488 75 Schenectady 2,699 84 Schoharie 217 5 Schuyler 326 3 Seneca 347 24 St. Lawrence 981 68 Steuben 1,898 33 Suffolk 63,758 1,111 Sullivan 2,238 18 Tioga 1,193 22 Tompkins 1,209 55 Ulster 3,606 107 Warren 614 11 Washington 464 3 Wayne 1,243 37 Westchester 52,418 628 Wyoming 605 21 Yates 277 5

Yesterday, 61 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,955. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: