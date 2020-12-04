Boss Dog® Brand wins Pet Business Magazine's 2020 Pet Industry Recognition Award
To have our Freeze Dried Raw Diet identified as a leader in its category is a testament to our core mission as a company to provide the best natural pet nutrition for your pet.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boss Dog® Brand Freeze Dried Raw Diet has officially been given the “Pet Industry Recognition Award,” presented by Pet Business, the most trusted trade media brand in the pet industry.
When Boss Dog® Brand launched Freeze Dried Raw Diet in September of 2019, their mission was to build upon their established reputation of creating wholesome pet food products infused with probiotics. Prior to launch, Boss Dog® Brand had previously released Greek-Style Frozen Yogurt Treats in addition to Raw Goats Milk, both of which are distinguished in their own rights due to their nutrient density and probiotic properties.
Today, Boss Dog® Brand Freeze Dried Raw Diet is being recognized in a category of it’s own and provides all pet owners yet another way to “Treat Your Pet, Like a Boss™.”
Boss Dog® Brand Freeze Dried Raw Diet is an easy way to provide your pet optimal nutrition with the added benefits of probiotics. Offering certain raw food products provides pets the foundation for a diet that resembles one akin to their diet in the wild. Boss Dog® Brand Freeze Dried Raw Diet is easy to serve as a complete meal, or can be used as a snack, topper or mixer with your pet’s other foods.
Unique to the pet food industry, Boss Dog® Brand's version of Freeze Dried Raw Diet comes in the form of Nuggs™, which make it easy to serve the desired quantity no matter how you are using one of the three flavors: beef, chicken, or fish. The complete and balanced formula delivers delicious protein along with other nutritious ingredients while being completely free of grain, soy and corn.
Vasili Nassar, founder of Boss Dog® Brand, started the line of pet products with Raw Goat Milk and Greek Frozen Yogurt for his dog Kelby, who refused to eat most pet food products on the market, thanks to gut issues. Frustrated, the Seattle entrepreneur created his own products with the help of his background in manufacturing people yogurt. His innovations solved Kelby’s nutritional issues and taught the entrepreneur to “Treat Your Pet, Like a Boss™.”
Nassar is grateful Boss Dog® Brand is being recognized with this award from Pet Business. “This award comes at a great time for our company. We are starting to see great traction with our new product line extensions. To have our Freeze Dried Raw Diet identified as a leader in its category is a testament to our core mission as a company to provide the best natural pet nutrition for your VIP (Very Important Pet). Thank you to Pet Business and to all of the loyal Boss Dog® Brand supporters,” said Nassar recently.
Boss Dog® Freeze Dried Raw Diet is available for sale now and can be found at independent pet stores and online across the United States, Canada and internationally. Learn more at https://bossdogbrand.com/freeze-dried-raw-diet/.
