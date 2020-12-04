TensorIoT helps to support the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace
Now, our customers can more easily procure our software solutions & our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS, from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace”IRVINE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, Making Things Intelligent, announced yesterday that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from TensorIoT in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, TensorIoT is one of the first AWS Advanced Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.
Ravikumar Raghunathan, CEO, TensorIoT
As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from TensorIoT to migrate and implement software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from TensorIoT available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of professional services and software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.
“TensorIoT is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Ravikumar Raghunathan, CEO TensorIoT. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies leverage the cloud services they need to innovate and create scalable solutions. Now, our customers can more easily procure our software solutions and our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS, from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace.”
TensorIoT has a number of solutions already listed, including offerings for developing IoT Fleet Management, Computer Vision Solutions, and Chatbots, allowing customers to more quickly bring these technologies into their companies and increase their speed of innovation.
About TensorIoT - TensorIoT is an Advanced Consulting Partner with the AWS Partner Network (APN) with competencies in IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT and Retail. The company also has multiple AWS IoT Service delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
