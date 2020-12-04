SHAUN DENNIS COVINGTON GIVES HOPE TO YOUTH INSIDE HIS FIRST GRAPHIC NOVEL ARASHI: PRINCE OF THE SKY

Shaun Dennis Covington, Author of "Arashi: Prince of The Sky"

American recording artist and songwriter Shaun Dennis Covington will release his debut graphic novel “Arashi: Prince Of The Sky” at the beginning of 2021.

I became a writer for the same reason I make music and why I chose to be an artist. I need to create and share my story with the world so they know that fear doesn’t live here...Just do it” — Shaun Dennis Covington

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American recording artist and songwriter Shaun Dennis Covington will release his debut graphic novel “Arashi: Prince Of The Sky” at the beginning of 2021. The tale invites readers to follow Arashi and his sister Ishara on their journey to defeat the spirit of fear to save the world from its terrors and discover the dawn of love along the way. The book is titled after Shaun’s artist moniker Arashi SupaNova, its fiction-based and edited by Anthony Pierre Sherrill. It will be simultaneously issued in digital and physical formats by Amazon.

The new author has always had a knack for creating and sharing stories. During these unprecedented times facing many affected by the global pandemic, Covington chose to touch on the importance of mental health, overcoming anxiety, and overall happiness. “Arashi: Prince Of The Sky” is a fantasy, action, and adventure that can be appreciated by the young and old--with a suggestion of 14 years old and up.

Said Shaun Dennis Covington, “I became a writer for the same reason I make music and why I chose to be an artist. I need to create and share my story with the world so they know that fear doesn’t live here. We go forth and do what we were brought here to do without question. Just do it.”

His artistic journey started as a singer-songwriter in his hometown Harlem, New York. The melting pot cultures, the city’s hustle and bustle nature, and liberation helped develop his sound. Shaun moved to Los Angeles in 2018 to attend the Los Angeles Film School. He studied music production and released his first E.P. called “Hype,” full of high-intensity tracks. Being a fitness trainer as well, he tailored the project to those who value health and wellness. His music has been described as experimental and care-free.

Shaun has written for recording artist Tracy J’s EP “This Could Be,” recently finished co-writing for the soundtrack of a coming of age drama “Life Aint Like The Movies” [Robert Butler, Paul Bates, Cindy Williams, William C. Ingram] fall 2021 release and is currently crafting his debut album. The publication date, pricing, and pre-order link for Arashi: Prince of the Sky details to be announced at a later date.



Connect with Shaun Convington:

Instagram: arashi_supanova

Website: arashisupanova.com

To schedule an interview or speaking request, please contact Rosa Veleno at admin@megaentivision.com or (310) 910-1864.