Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief Has Filed to Run for U.S. Congress

Barbara Sharief

Barbara Sharief has filed to run for the United States House of Representatives in District 20 in 2022.

I want to use my experience to focus on the issues important to the residents of District 20”
— Barbara Sharief
BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seat is currently held by longtime Congressman Alcee Hastings.

For the past ten years, Barbara Sharief has had the honor of serving Broward County as their Broward County Commissioner, County Vice Mayor and two terms as County Mayor. In that time, she has accomplished much. Sharief has been a strong advocate for the residents of her district and the people of Broward County.

Prior to running for the County Commission, Sharief served on the Miramar City Commission where she also served as Vice Mayor.

As Past President of the Florida Association of Counties, Sharief has advocated for all 67 counties in the State of Florida.

As a member of the National Association of Counties, Sharief served on the Health Steering Committee and attended the Large Urban County Caucus regularly. She has been to Washington many times advocating for her constituents on healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, clean water, and on rural and agricultural issues.

As a successful businesswoman, Founder and CEO of South Florida Pediatric Homecare, Inc., which specializes in adult and pediatric home care, Sharief also has a considerable knowledge of healthcare and the challenges facing the nation today as well as the skills required to create jobs and grow a business.

Sharief will bring her experience at the local, county and state level to Washington to benefit the residents of District 20.

“I am looking forward to serving the people of District 20 in Washington. I want to use my experience to focus on the issues important to the residents of District 20 like access to quality healthcare, water resources, strengthening education, creating good paying jobs for our residents, and providing financial assistance to those who were permanently financially damaged by the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Sharief.

