Media Advisory: Gov. Ige to Recognize Hawaii Green Business Program Awardees

Posted on Dec 3, 2020 in News

Hawaii State Energy Office Media Advisory – December 3, 2020

Gov. David Ige will participate in a virtual awards ceremony recognizing 20 businesses, venues and event organizers for their efforts to save energy, reduce waste and conserve water.

WHAT: 2020 Hawaii Green Business Awards Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Via Zoom Meeting ID: 988 3854 9808 Passcode: 142587

WHO:

Gov. David Ige

Hawaii State Energy Office

Honolulu Board of Water Supply

Representatives from awardee organizations

# # #

Media Contact: Alan Yonan Jr. Public Affairs Officer Hawaii State Energy Office (808) 291-3543