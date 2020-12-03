SC DSS Honors November Employees of the Month

November 20, 2020 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The five most recently selected were: Kathy Lennox, Child Support Services, Upstate Region; Taylor McJunkin, Adult Protective Services, Greenville County; Jaime Kearns, Legal Services, Pee Dee Region; Susan Stroman, Administrative Services, Richland County; Kevin Irick, Economic Services, Hampton County; Natasha Benjamin, Child Welfare Services, Lexington County; Jonathan Dusenbury, Auditor, Richland County.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.