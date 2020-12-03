Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,521 in the last 365 days.

SC DSS Honors December Employees of the Month

SC DSS Honors December Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.giov

 

 

SC DSS Honors December

Employees of the Month

 

December 3, 2020 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

 

The five most recently selected were: Janice Broach, Economic Services, Lancaster County; Lai Fan Tai, Child Support Services, Columbia; Martin Bailey, Training Division, Columbia; Andrea James-Favor, Child Welfare Services Division, Pee Dee Region; Nadija Ransom, Individual and Provider Right, Columbia; Donna Shaw, Legal Services, North Charleston and Jennie Mitchell- Greene, Adult Protective Services, Kershaw County.

 

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.

You just read:

SC DSS Honors December Employees of the Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.