FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.giov

SC DSS Honors December

Employees of the Month

December 3, 2020 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The five most recently selected were: Janice Broach, Economic Services, Lancaster County; Lai Fan Tai, Child Support Services, Columbia; Martin Bailey, Training Division, Columbia; Andrea James-Favor, Child Welfare Services Division, Pee Dee Region; Nadija Ransom, Individual and Provider Right, Columbia; Donna Shaw, Legal Services, North Charleston and Jennie Mitchell- Greene, Adult Protective Services, Kershaw County.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.