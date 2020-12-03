PK-12 Technology Provider ITsavvy Renews Partnership with ILTPP

ITsavvy just announced they have renewed their partnership with the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP).

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy just announced they have renewed their partnership with the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP). Through the partnership, ITsavvy is authorized to provide a range of education-optimized technology solutions. This continues the company’s commitment to fostering an excellent education experience for students in Illinois and across the U.S.

Representing over two million students and over 852 Districts in Illinois, ILTPP is a statewide cooperative of Illinois educational entities that consolidates buying power and expertise towards procuring technology products and services from carefully vetted vendors. It is an initiative of the Learning Technology Center (LTC) and contributes to the LTC’s mission of building statewide capacity for educational change through technology-related professional learning, programs, initiatives, and support.

ITsavvy Senior Director Public Sector Brian Fields said, “It continues to be our privilege to work with the ILTPP toward optimizing a technology-driven learning environment for the students of Illinois-especially as they deal with the challenges of remote learning. While we recognize the immense value of technology, we are always mindful of the people—teachers, administrators and staff--that work so hard to provide an exceptional learning environment.”

