PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Improvement Project at Routes 8 and 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display regarding a roadway improvement project at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.

Project proposes roadway improvements aimed at increase driver visibility, including a realignment of Route 77 near the intersection with Route 8 and lowering a portion of Route 8 south of the intersection. Work will also include improvements to the roadway shoulders, upgrades to the guiderail and drainage, and a new flashing beacon at the intersection, which is located near the borders with Athens, Sparta, and Rome townships.

Most of the work will be performed off the roadway and will require traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Separate Route 8 and Route 77 detours will be required for approximately two weeks in order to complete work at the intersection. The Route 8 detour will be posted using Route 6 and Route 89. The Route 77 detour will be posted using Route 27 and Route 89.

Route 8 is used by approximately 3,100 vehicles daily, while Route 77 is used by approximately 1,600 vehicles daily, on average.

Work is expected to take place during the 2022 construction season.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from December 3, 2020, to December 20, 2020.

Information, including a handout, roadway plans, and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box then the tile marked Route 8-Route 77 Improvement Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Vico Innocenti, Consultant Project Manager, at linnocenti@fisherassoc.com or 724-916-4250 ext. 394; or Mike Hunkele, PennDOT Project Manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry 814-678-5035

