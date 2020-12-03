The HighIQ Intelligent Automation Starter Pack is now available in AWS Marketplace
Get started on your intelligent automation journey quickly, easily, and cost-effectively with the HighIQ Starter Pack!SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HighIQ Robotics Inc, a leading provider of Digital Workforce as a Service (DWaaS), announced the launch of its Professional Services offering in AWS Marketplace, the HighIQ Intelligent Automation Starter Pack. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now purchase professional services from HighIQ in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. HighIQ is one of the first professional service providers to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace, helping customers implement, manage, and support their automation projects on AWS.
The HighIQ Intelligent Automation Starter Pack has been designed for organizations who are ready to start implementing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions to automate their complex business processes but don’t know where to begin. Customers can realize the true potential of AI-powered automation with the HighIQ Starter Pack and plan their implementation strategy to realize quick wins in just a few weeks, instead of months or years. The implementation of the automation project can be customized based on the customer needs using a 30-90-180-365-day plan, providing the flexibility to pace the transition from manual to automated business processes.
Various AWS Machine Learning (ML) services such as Amazon Textract, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon SageMaker can be leveraged to infuse AI/ML into your automation solutions. HighIQ helps customers create a prioritization matrix based on the speed to value criteria to realize automation Return of Investment (ROI) in the shortest possible time period based on their requirements. The HighIQ Intelligent Automation Starter Pack comes with development and support, with up to 400 hours of expert guidance on automation, guaranteeing annual savings of 250 resource hours. HighIQ brings process expertise as well as automation expertise that enables users who are not familiar with automation to quickly get acquainted with the technology and build use cases for efficient, automated business processes.
The Starter Pack also includes a training module with 40 hours of hands-on training for users to get familiarized with intelligent automation. It includes a “Create your Bots” session that allows users to design real-world scenarios to automate their tasks. Implementation of intelligent automation with HighIQ helps you optimize the expenditure of time and resources by automating tedious and time-consuming tasks while bringing transparency and visibility into the efficiency of business processes with real-time reporting.
AWS customers can leverage the HighIQ Intelligent Automation Starter Pack to accelerate and optimize the implementation of automation across the organization with limited resources. It also simplifies the transition of the organization and its employees to a positive mindset toward automation in business processes to produce tangible results quickly. Our team is dedicated to helping companies through their digital transformation journey to boost human productivity and foster innovation, quickly and cost-effectively.
“HighIQ helped us achieve success with pilot automations proving that RPA technology can provide business value with task-related automation. More importantly, HighIQ showed us that our vision of increasing that business value proposition with full end-to-end process automation was not only possible but could be accelerated with its Digital Worker model.”
-- Karen Burton, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at STERIS Corporation
“Implementing a new technology like intelligent automation can be very challenging. That’s where we come in. We make it easy for our customers to understand the true potential of automation and help them establish automation projects based on their business needs. We understand that organizations have unique business processes, and we focus on bringing a customer-centric approach to discover and implement the right automation solutions.”
-- Pawan Singh, CEO, HighIQ Robotics Inc
About HighIQ
HighIQ Robotics Inc. is a leading provider of Digital Workforce as a Service (DWaaS), role-based intelligent automation solutions that boost human productivity and foster innovation. HighIQ's vision is to equip every human employee with their own IQ Worker (or intelligent digital assistant) to offload time-consuming, cumbersome tasks and give back more time to focus on those activities that need higher cognitive abilities. Discovering and implementing intelligent automation with HighIQ helps you reduce costs, enhance efficiency, improve compliance, and increase productivity across your entire organization, without disrupting existing infrastructure.
