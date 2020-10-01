Oscar by HighIQ: Intelligent Automation for Accounts Payable Processes - Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Availability of a 30-day free trial in AWS Marketplace enables you to realize automation ROI much faster with cost-effective intelligent AP automation.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HighIQ Robotics Inc, a leading provider of Digital Workforce as a Service (DWaaS), offering role-based intelligent automation solutions, announced that its comprehensive automation solution for accounts payable (AP) processes, Oscar, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, and comes with a 30-day free trial. Oscar provides end-to-end intelligent automation for AP processes in the cloud, combining HighIQ’s proprietary algorithms, Amazon Textract, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provided by Automation Anywhere. The solution is easy to set up, requires minimal training and support from IT, and takes about 10 minutes to configure.
According to a recent report by Ardent Partners, less than 25% of AP departments are able to process invoices in a straight-through manner due to a number of problems such as manual data entry of semi-structured invoices, inability to comply with regulatory requirements, higher cost of invoice, operational inefficiencies, strained vendor relationships, and more. HighIQ offers Oscar, a powerful, easy-to-use, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution that provides pre-built and configurable workflows for touchless invoice processing, validations and approvals, and easy integration with popular ERP systems. Oscar helps customers realize automation ROI in just a few weeks, instead of months and years, by lowering the cost of invoice up to 52%, boosting human productivity, increasing overall operational efficiency, and improving control and compliance.
The need to accelerate digital transformation has increased exponentially over the years, pushing companies to deploy automation quickly, effectively, and at lower costs. AP departments across all verticals can now leverage Oscar to achieve up to 85% straight through processing (STP) and process more than 10x volume of PO-based and non-PO-based invoices through:
• Role-based access control and deploying the solution in your own Amazon Web Services (AWS) account for maximum security and privacy.
• Real-time reporting and customizable dashboards that highlight key areas of improvement.
• Easy integration with ERP systems, without the need to disrupt existing infrastructure.
• 28+ invoice data validations.
• In-built configurable validation and approval workflows.
• The ability to handle exceptions and errors.
• Continuously learning to improve performance over time.
• Easily customizable for additional tasks such as payment scheduling, vendor statement reconciliations, month-end close processes, and more.
“The availability of HighIQ in AWS Marketplace gives the best of both worlds. We will get to try and buy HighIQ’s ready to run digital workers and enjoy pay-as-you-go pricing, and merged billing through AWS Marketplace as a part of our cloud spend. Clearly, digital workers and intelligent automation solutions have become critical to supplement the human workforce in the age of COVID. Using a proven solution such as HighIQ through a trusted source such as AWS Marketplace is a paradigm shift in the way we will try and buy solutions in the future.”
-- Norman Osumi, Sr. Director, Norton LifeLock
“In today’s digital economy, our goal is to enable companies accelerate their digital transformation across their entire organization. We understand customers’ needs and pain points with manual business processes and provide comprehensive, intelligent automation solutions incorporating the breadth of AWS services to meet those needs quickly and cost-effectively.”
-- Pawan Singh, CEO, HighIQ Robotics Inc.
About HighIQ
HighIQ Robotics Inc. is a leading provider of Digital Workforce as a Service (DWaaS), role-based intelligent automation solutions that boost human productivity and foster innovation. HighIQ's vision is to equip every human employee with their own IQ Worker (or intelligent digital assistant) to offload time-consuming, cumbersome tasks and give back more time to focus on those activities that need higher cognitive abilities. Discovering and implementing intelligent automation with HighIQ helps you reduce costs, enhance efficiency, improve compliance, and increase productivity across your entire organization, without disrupting existing infrastructure.
