Guitarist Jamie Glaser Sets Out to Change the Way Social Media Management Has Been Done with JG Social Media Solutions
Social Media Management that makes a difference!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Glaser is best known as the guitarist for multi-Grammy award winners Jean Luc Ponty, Bryan Adams, Chick Corea, and many more. His guitar is what you hear on TV shows like Seinfeld, Married with Children, and Saved by The Bell. As a composer, more than 80 compositions are presently used on Network TV as well as the Discovery Network on cable. Jamie’s guitar can be heard on Disney, Spielberg, and major motion pictures worldwide.
Jamie set out to change the way social media management has been done.
JG social media solutions have been in business since 2013 specializing in getting clients the best engagement, traffic, likes, sales, and work in all niches.
“When I was a student at Berklee College of Music I wanted to do things that my fellow graduates didn't have an interest or know-how in.
“I began studying marketing and business and, in the years, that followed I became marketing director in Los Angeles for entertainment companies that booked everything from décor to orchestras, named acts, bands, for corporate parties as well as weddings and other events. These companies' profits were in the multi-millions and I learned the art of the sale, always realizing that the way to success was to help others with their challenges, and desires.
“I researched online to find the social media management companies that were at the top of Google Search and hired 3 of these companies to see what they could do for me. They all had big fancy web pages, they all had amazing software to give me a detailed analysis of my performance on social media and they all were HORRIBLE at being social, getting engagement, traffic, likes, and sales.
I decided I needed to offer affordable service that could not be matched by anyone at any price. For the price of a cup of coffee at Starbucks per day, clients receive personalized, professional marketing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.”
JG social media solutions were soon doing the management for social media for an artist with 2 billion views on YouTube, followed by intense work for Jean Luc Ponty, Hall of Famer Jon Anderson, Prog musician greats like Andrew Colyer and Robert Berry. JG social media solutions grew fast and did the work for the no 1 skin spa in New York, a hearing aid company in California, a bar in Manhattan, and represented chart-toppers, smooth jazz artists, like the Jazz Holdouts and Eric Byak.
“The secret is simple, social media needs to be social, people want to know the businesses and feel important. Social media is a place where people do not buy unless they know the company, the musician, the whoever. Social media takes expertise, business know-how, and lots of quality time and we provide this all.
“Small businesses and large businesses should not be spending their time responding to customers all day, creating posts, resizing pictures, making sales videos or trying to do the intense work it takes to make a successful ad and advertising campaign JG social media solutions does it all for every client.”
When the work became too much for one person Jamie brought in retail and business expert Don Zickefoose.
Don Zickefoose grew up in the Boston area but has resided in Upstate South Carolina since 1993. Always looking to be creative, he learned custom photographic darkroom techniques in the United States Air Force, followed by 8 years in the M.I.T. Graphic Arts Department. Raising 3 children led to a 20-year career change to manufacturing in leadership roles. A part-time job led to a retail management career path. having managed 3 different areas of a 100 million dollar per year gross sales store. He uses his talents to drive people to the client's sales links and encourages them to interact with the business pages.
JG social media solutions are about ¼ the price of the competitors and are on a mission to give the best service anywhere to people in any niche. Social Media Management that makes a difference.
Jamie@gotocyberschool.com or call 801 310 4240
TESTIMONIALS
“I've been working with Jamie and Don at JG Social Media Solutions for a couple of years, with my rock band Circuline, and in my solo career as a musician, composer, and performer. Jamie and Don have been invaluable at increasing my online presence, helping me to increase my Facebook Page Likes and engagement, my Instagram followers and engagement, and my Twitter followers. These guys really know what they're doing, they are great to work with, and most importantly, you will not get a better return on your investment with any social media company on the planet. I sincerely mean that. Jamie and Don are constantly learning and growing, keeping up with all of the changes that happen, and coming up with new ideas and strategies to help me grow my social media channels, and my online businesses. Whether it's online or offline, I highly recommend JG Social Media Solutions!” - Andrew Colyer, New York
“I have worked with Jamie and Don for a while. They really care about helping artists and Businesses reach their goals. I am a musician and I didn’t have anything on Facebook until I worked with them. They really understand what you want and do whatever they can to accommodate your specific needs. I recently had an artist development company contact me because of my Facebook page. And very excited and grateful for their help. Great people, very efficient and honest!” - Renee Casanova
