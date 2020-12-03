Through the Door: A Horn-Player's Journey by David Krehbiel Released For Worldwide Distribution

Book Is A Story of Triumph and Inspiration

REEDLEY, CA, UNITED STATES , December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the Door: A Horn-Player's Journey (ISBN 3 : 978-0578739724, 2020) by David Krehbiel has been released for worldwide distribution. The book is a memoir by Krehbiel relating his journey as a talented horn player for the Chicago, Detroit, and San Francisco symphony orchestras, all while covering up his dyslexia and severe anxiety. The book takes the reader on a fast-paced adventure as Krehbiel succeeds in his musical career while combatting his fears. In his journeyed career, Krehbiel crosses the paths of many of the great talents of the twentieth century including Fritz Reiner and Arthur Fiedler. Through the Door: A Horn-Player's Journey is a story of hope and self-discovery that will appeal to music lovers and non-music lovers alike. The book is available in paperback for $16.99 and a Kindle version is available for $14.99.

“Writing Through the Door: A Horn-Player's Journey was a labor of love for me,” said David Krehbiel. “I have been lucky my entire professional life and was able to overcome my anxiety and dyslexia for the career of my dreams which I recount in this memoir.

“For the music lover, I know my stories will entertain them with tales from years at the symphonies,” concluded Krehbiel. “But for so many others who face severe anxiety in their daily life or suffer from dyslexia, I hope the book inspires them to pursue their dreams without fear.”

Through the Door: A Horn-Player's Journey is written with Krehbiel’s famed humor which he was renowned for when he played for the symphonies. It also offers his own formula for overcoming the deep anxiety he faced during his career that can be easily used by readers.

About the Author

As a college freshman at Fresno State, David Krehbiel began his career on the horn as a member of the newly formed Fresno Philharmonic. After transferring and graduating from Northwestern University, for five years he became the youngest member of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. In 1963, he was appointed principal horn of the Detroit Symphony where he played and taught at Wayne State University for nine years. For the next twenty- six years, he was the principal horn of the San Francisco Symphony where he taught at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the Music Academy of the West. After retiring as principal horn, he taught for a time at the Colburn School in Los Angeles where he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate. He was a founding member and later conductor of Summit Brass and has been conductor and soloist at many International Horn Workshops.

He lives with his wife, Carol, in their hometown of Reedley, California on their farm overlooking the Kings River.

