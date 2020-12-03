Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TSCI inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-237)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

November 29, 2020 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – Todd Shade #47016, age 47, died shortly after 11:00 a.m. today at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). His sentence started on March 7, 1995. He was sentenced 33 years and four months to 100 years for two counts of first degree sexual assault on a child out of Lancaster County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Shade was being treated for a long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###

TSCI inmate death

