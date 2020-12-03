Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inmate dies at hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-235)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

November 28,  2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Frank Johns #83335, age 51, died on November 27, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center-West. He was incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP).

Johns started serving his sentence on January 6, 2016. He was sentenced 16- to 20-years on a combination of charges out of York, Hall, Buffalo, Lincoln, and Merrick counties that involved issuing bad checks, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Johns was being treated for a long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

