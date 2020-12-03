Missing inmate arrested in Council Bluffs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-239)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

November 30, 2020 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) on November 7, 2020 has been arrested by the Council Bluffs Police Department. Michael Terry #211243 was taken into custody on Sunday, November 27, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA.

Terry started serving his sentence on March 3, 2020. He is serving four years for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Douglas County. His tentative release date is August 14, 2021.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###