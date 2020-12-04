New Disinfectant for Schools, Businesses, Medical & Food industries Manufactured by Satellite Industries
Satellite Industries manufactures a new, highly effective disinfectant – Enviro Bac 2, for the sanitation, dairy, medical, food & meat industries.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the past 20 years, drug-resistant viruses and bacteria have become more and more commonplace. This, coupled with the need for innovative sanitizers and disinfectants brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, means that new products geared toward cleanliness and hygiene are more important than ever.
Satellite Industries has responded to this need with a highly effective, proven disinfectant – Enviro Bac 2. Safe-T-Fresh, the deodorizer division of Satellite Industries, leads this product development and distribution.
Enviro Bac 2 is a hospital-grade, EPA registered disinfectant. It’s a high quality, high dilution, moderate foaming 10% quaternary sanitizer/disinfectant, and effective mildewstat. It is intended to be used in dairy, hospital, institutional, wine, food, poultry, and meat plant operations.
This product is suited to the portable restroom and sanitation industries as well. Used primarily as a wash-down disinfectant that gets into hard to reach places in your equipment, it neutralizes bacteria. Additionally, Enviro Bac 2 prevents the growth of mold, making it ideal for use also in the restaurant and food industry.
Enviro Bac -2 is EPA Registered (#10324-63) Disinfectant and CDC recommended Disinfectant.
CDC recommends this disinfectant safe to use in:
• Businesses & workplaces
• Schools & childcare facilities
• Colleges & universities
• Parks, sports & Recreation
• Gathering & Community Events
• Community & Faith-Based Organizations
• Shared & Congregated housing
• Retirement communities
• First responders, Law Enforcement & Public service
• Hospitals
• Tribal Communities
Satellite Industries is a sanitation equipment manufacturer, in business since 1958. A family-owned company specialized in the design and manufacturing of portable restrooms and handwash stations, vacuum trucks, restroom trailers, and deodorizers for the portable sanitation industry. They are excited to announce the release of Enviro Bac 2, and ask that you contact them for more information on this product.
1-800-883-1123
information@satelliteindustries.com
www.satelliteindustries.com
Joseph Hummel
Satellite Industries
information@satelliteindustries.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn