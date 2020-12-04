Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,464 in the last 365 days.

New Disinfectant for Schools, Businesses, Medical & Food industries Manufactured by Satellite Industries

Satellite Industries manufactures a new, highly effective disinfectant – Enviro Bac 2, for the sanitation, dairy, medical, food & meat industries.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the past 20 years, drug-resistant viruses and bacteria have become more and more commonplace. This, coupled with the need for innovative sanitizers and disinfectants brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, means that new products geared toward cleanliness and hygiene are more important than ever.

Satellite Industries has responded to this need with a highly effective, proven disinfectant – Enviro Bac 2. Safe-T-Fresh, the deodorizer division of Satellite Industries, leads this product development and distribution.

Enviro Bac 2 is a hospital-grade, EPA registered disinfectant. It’s a high quality, high dilution, moderate foaming 10% quaternary sanitizer/disinfectant, and effective mildewstat. It is intended to be used in dairy, hospital, institutional, wine, food, poultry, and meat plant operations.
This product is suited to the portable restroom and sanitation industries as well. Used primarily as a wash-down disinfectant that gets into hard to reach places in your equipment, it neutralizes bacteria. Additionally, Enviro Bac 2 prevents the growth of mold, making it ideal for use also in the restaurant and food industry.

Enviro Bac -2 is EPA Registered (#10324-63) Disinfectant and CDC recommended Disinfectant.

CDC recommends this disinfectant safe to use in:
• Businesses & workplaces
• Schools & childcare facilities
• Colleges & universities
• Parks, sports & Recreation
• Gathering & Community Events
• Community & Faith-Based Organizations
• Shared & Congregated housing
• Retirement communities
• First responders, Law Enforcement & Public service
• Hospitals
• Tribal Communities

Satellite Industries is a sanitation equipment manufacturer, in business since 1958. A family-owned company specialized in the design and manufacturing of portable restrooms and handwash stations, vacuum trucks, restroom trailers, and deodorizers for the portable sanitation industry. They are excited to announce the release of Enviro Bac 2, and ask that you contact them for more information on this product.

1-800-883-1123
information@satelliteindustries.com
www.satelliteindustries.com

Joseph Hummel
Satellite Industries
information@satelliteindustries.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Disinfectant for Schools, Businesses, Medical & Food industries Manufactured by Satellite Industries

Distribution channels: Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.