Exeter Orthodontics Now Offering Braces in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics has recently opened its sixth location in eastern Pennsylvania. Now braces are available in Springfield, only a short drive from Center City Philadelphia. This marks the first location of Exeter Orthodontics in Philadelphia. Other locations are located in Lehigh, Northampton, and Berks Counties.

Braces in Springfield cost only $3,995. This price is all-inclusive, meaning x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs are covered. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available. These traditional braces remain the most popular orthodontic treatment available because of their high success rate. Because they are affixed to teeth, they are more compliant. Patients typically wear braces for about two years before they are removed and a retainer is required.

Invisalign in Springfield is also available for only $3,995. Invisalign uses transparent aligners to gradually shift teeth into place. These aligners can also be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing.

“Invisalign is growing in popularity, especially among adults,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills. “Not everyone may be a candidate for Invisalign, so we encourage patients to schedule a free consultation with our team to learn more.”

To request a free consultation with the Philadelphia area orthodontists, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted. Offices are also located in nearby Exton, Harrisburg, Easton, Reading, and Allentown.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

