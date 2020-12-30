Exeter Orthodontics Now Offering Braces in Harrisburg

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Harrisburg

Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg is one of six Exeter Ortho locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania.

By specializing only in braces, we’re able to deliver quality care more accurately, more quickly, and more efficiently.” — Dr. John Yoffe

HARRISBURG , PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is now open in Dauphin County, offering braces in Harrisburg. Traditional, metal braces are available from Exeter Ortho for only $3,995. This price covers the cost of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. No matter the number of visits or the complexity of their case, patients will only pay one price.

“By specializing only in braces, we’re able to deliver quality care more accurately, more quickly, and more efficiently,” says Dr. John Yoffe, orthodontist in Harrisburg. “Less overhead means more cost savings for our patients.”

All patients who visit the Harrisburg office receive a free consultation. During this time, they’ll meet Dr. Yoffe and take x-rays. Dr. Yoffe says that traditional braces remain the most popular treatment for both teens and adults because of their high success rate.

Thousands of teens and adults have already visited Exeter Ortho's five other Pennsylvania locations. To learn more about braces in Harrisburg and to request a free consultation, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted. Offices are also located in Springfield, Exton, Easton, Reading, and Allentown.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Harrisburg