Two Local Foundations Help The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County Raise $300,000 in One Day
Match Grants by Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation and Nelson and Claudia Peltz Foundation inspired record donations to The Salvation Army on Giving TuesdayWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach, FL (December 3, 2020) - Two $100,000 Match Grants, made possible by the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation and the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Foundation, inspired donors to contribute a record-setting $100,000 to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County on Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The beloved Palm Beach charitable organization is committed to using these funds to help those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled that our Match Grants to the Palm Beach County Salvation Army’s Giving Tuesday sparked record-setting donations," said Laurie and Ike Perlmutter and Claudia and Nelson Peltz on behalf of their Foundations. "We cannot overemphasize the importance of giving as generously as possible during this holiday season when so many of our fellow Palm Beach citizens need assistance in so many critical areas."
“This epic achievement was made possible by the generosity of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter and Nelson and Claudia Peltz, whose Match Grants inspired so many others in our community to donate,” said Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. “We are truly humbled by this tremendous outpouring of support and look forward to being able to help those in our community most severely impacted by the pandemic.”
For more information please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications by calling 561.702.4698 and/or visit: www.salvationarmyflorida.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco. ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.
