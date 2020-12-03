SH 121 Peak Hour Lanes Opening

WHEN: Starting Dec. 7, 2020, weather permitting WHERE: North and southbound State Highway 121 from State Highway 183 to Glade Road

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – TxDOT will open new peak hour lanes on north and southbound SH 121 from SH 183 to Glade Road starting Dec. 7, 2020, weather permitting. The project reconstructed the inside shoulder to accommodate motorists and improve traffic flow during peak travel times.

The shoulder from Glade Road to Harwood Drive will be a travel lane during assigned operating hours (Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.), providing three lanes in both directions. The new lanes will be managed through dynamic message signs above the lane that will indicate when the inside shoulder is open for use. When not open for use, the inside shoulder will remain available for emergencies and disabled vehicles.

The peak hour lanes project is an effort to address traffic congestion on SH 121 that has grown substantially over the past decade, especially at peak travel times. An interim step to a longer-term solution, the three-mile project will relieve mainlane congestion and enhance safety and mobility in one of the most heavily traveled areas of North Texas.

