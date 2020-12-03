TensorIoT Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status
TensorIoT announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services Travel and Hospitality Competency
We are delighted to welcome TensorIoT to the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help our customers build resiliency for the long run.”IRVINE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, Making Things Intelligent, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency. This designation recognizes that TensorIoT has demonstrated deep experience helping customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as it looks to innovate to address changing demands in the face of COVID-19.
AWS’s global travel and hospitality practice helps companies of every size and segment – including airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services and sellers, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues and casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers – to stay agile and accelerate innovation. AWS helps customers succeed by connecting them to partners with deep AWS experience, and a proven track record for helping travel and hospitality companies build resilience for the long run.
AWS launched the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help customers find highly specialized AWS Partners and takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.
Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Smart Assets, Core Travel and Hospitality Applications, and Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services.
“We are proud to achieve the AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency,” said Ravikumar Raghunathan, CEO of TensorIoT. “We are even more elated to announce the attainment of our fifth AWS Competency designation. None of this would be made possible without our incredible team and the work they put forward. TensorIoT is excited to continue to validate our excellence through AWS Partner Network Programs.”
“By choosing to build on AWS, travel and hospitality customers are able to leverage the wide range of services, deep capabilities, and fast rate of innovation in the cloud. By choosing to work with an AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner, customers can gain valuable industry-specific expertise and proven technical capabilities to build solutions and services,” said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to welcome TensorIoT to the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help our customers build resiliency for the long run.”
TensorIoT has built solutions for industry leaders including Fortune 500 Hotels (Hospitality), Experian (Finance), Thermo Fisher Scientific (Sciences), JBS (Agriculture), Supply Chain companies, and Reliance Steel (Manufacturing). TensorIoT delivers custom solutions for device provisioning, custom alerting, and command and control and utilizes machine learning to build and deploy custom models for forecasting, personalization, and object recognition. In addition, TensorIoT develops custom solutions for predictive analytics and data insights to empower customers to achieve maximum business results with high operational agility.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About TensorIoT - TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, and AWS Retail Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
