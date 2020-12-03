Priorities, top committee assignments for 2021

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville today announced Senators who will lead the Democrats’ efforts on the various committees.

“As we prepare for the 2021 legislative session, Iowa Senate Democrats are focused on rebuilding our broken economy, protecting Iowans from the COVID-19 pandemic, and expanding efforts to improve the quality of life in all 99 counties,” Wahls said. “We will support bipartisan efforts to expand affordable housing in rural and small towns, ensure that all Iowans have access to high-speed broadband, and improve access to affordable health care.”

Wahls appointed these Democrats to lead Senate Committees:

Standing Committees

Agriculture: Sen. Kevin Kinney of rural Oxford

Appropriations: Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City

Commerce: Sen. Jim Lykam of Davenport

Education: Sen. Herman Quirmbach of Ames

Ethics: Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque

Government Oversight: Sen. Claire Celsi of West Des Moines

Human Resources: Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha

Judiciary: Sen. Kevin Kinney of Oxford

Labor & Business Relations: Sen. Nate Boulton of Des Moines

Local Government: Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City

Natural Resources & Env.: Sen. Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights

Rules & Administration: Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville

State Government: Sen. Tony Bisignano of Des Moines

Transportation: Sen. Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls

Veterans Affairs: Sen. Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls

Ways & Means: Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque

Appropriations Subcommittees

Administration & Regulation: Sen. Claire Celsi of West Des Moines

Agriculture & Natural Resources: Sen. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids

Economic Development: Sen. Bill Dotzler of Waterloo

Education: Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City

Health & Human Services: Sen. Amanda Ragan of Mason City

Justice Systems: Sen. Todd Taylor of Cedar Rapids

Transportation, Capitals: Sen. Janet Petersen of Des Moines

Administrative Rules Review Committee (ARRC): Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque

