Priorities, top committee assignments for 2021
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville today announced Senators who will lead the Democrats’ efforts on the various committees.
“As we prepare for the 2021 legislative session, Iowa Senate Democrats are focused on rebuilding our broken economy, protecting Iowans from the COVID-19 pandemic, and expanding efforts to improve the quality of life in all 99 counties,” Wahls said. “We will support bipartisan efforts to expand affordable housing in rural and small towns, ensure that all Iowans have access to high-speed broadband, and improve access to affordable health care.”
Wahls appointed these Democrats to lead Senate Committees:
Standing Committees
Agriculture: Sen. Kevin Kinney of rural Oxford
Appropriations: Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City
Commerce: Sen. Jim Lykam of Davenport
Education: Sen. Herman Quirmbach of Ames
Ethics: Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque
Government Oversight: Sen. Claire Celsi of West Des Moines
Human Resources: Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha
Judiciary: Sen. Kevin Kinney of Oxford
Labor & Business Relations: Sen. Nate Boulton of Des Moines
Local Government: Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City
Natural Resources & Env.: Sen. Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights
Rules & Administration: Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville
State Government: Sen. Tony Bisignano of Des Moines
Transportation: Sen. Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls
Veterans Affairs: Sen. Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls
Ways & Means: Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque
Appropriations Subcommittees
Administration & Regulation: Sen. Claire Celsi of West Des Moines
Agriculture & Natural Resources: Sen. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids
Economic Development: Sen. Bill Dotzler of Waterloo
Education: Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City
Health & Human Services: Sen. Amanda Ragan of Mason City
Justice Systems: Sen. Todd Taylor of Cedar Rapids
Transportation, Capitals: Sen. Janet Petersen of Des Moines
Administrative Rules Review Committee (ARRC): Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque
