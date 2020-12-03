PennDOT Reopens Upper Ridge Road Bridge in Milford Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened the bridge carrying Upper Ridge Road over Unami Creek in Milford Township, Bucks County, following the completion of a replacement project.

PennDOT’s contractor replaced the 120-foot-long, 24-foot-wide bridge with a new two-span 151-foot-long, 36-foot-wide structure with two travel lanes. Two storm water pipes and outfalls were also replaced to enhance storm water management. The structure carries an average of 3,476 vehicles a day.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, was the general contractor on this $2,189,212 bridge replacement project that was financed with 100 percent state funds.

While bridge work is complete, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to close Upper Ridge Road between Nursery Road and Old Woods Road from 8:00 AM Friday, December 4 to 8:00 AM Sunday, December 6, for bridge construction over Interstate 476 (Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension).

During the 24-hour closure, Upper Ridge Road motorists will be directed to use Finland Road, Allentown Road and Trumbauersville Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

