Bravas, the Nation’s Leading Installer of Luxury Smart Home Systems, names Jim Boots as its first Chief Revenue Officer.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravas LLC , the nation's leading installer of luxury smart home systems, has named Jim Boots its first Chief Revenue Officer. Jim joins the Bravas leadership to focus on driving revenue and growth across all Bravas Locations.Jim joins Bravas with extensive experience leading sales teams and has driven significant revenue expansion in lean organizations. He is valued as an energetic leader who can deliver results by building highly effective teams that creatively execute the strategy with a "win the day" focus to achieve business outcomes. Before Bravas, Jim was Chief Revenue Officer at Alert 360 Security & Automation and Vice President of Sales for ASG Security, Protection One, and PSI Security."We are excited to have Jim join our team," said Ryan Anderson, chief executive officer of Bravas. "We conducted a nation-wide search to find our first CRO and set our sights on recruiting a true sales leader with exceptional talent. Jim certainly fits that bill. His experience building strong multi-location sales teams within the security market will apply well to Bravas. He is joining us at the perfect time and will be a key contributor to our growth.""Bravas is an exciting and rewarding place to work at a very pivotal time," said Jim. "If recent months have taught us anything, it is home automation and smart home technologies are even more important to families than we thought. These segments have become essential to our lives and Bravas is perfectly positioned to help our customers adopt these technologies. The Sales Team at Bravas is amazing and I am looking forward to being part of it."Jim is based in Dallas, Texas, where he lives with his family.About Bravas LLCBRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes more than 4,000 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.

