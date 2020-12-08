New Fulvic Acid Humate Mineral Supplement for Poultry and Livestock

About

About Mineral Logic Mineral Logic is a manufacturer of MLG-50™, high-quality fulvic acid trace micronutrients. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the nutraceutical, beverage, functional foods, and body-care industries. For more information visit http://minerallogic.com. About AgTonik AgTonik is the producer of AGT-50, a bioactive organic acid complex for plants and livestock. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the soil and turf, hydroponic, aquaponic, cannabis, specialty produce, livestock and poultry industries. For more information visit http://agtonik.com.

http://minerallogic.com