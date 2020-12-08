New Fulvic Acid Humate Mineral Supplement for Poultry and Livestock

AGT-L50 Feed Supplement

AGT-L50 Feed Supplement

AGT-L50 Feed Supplement for Poultry

AGT-L50 Feed Supplement for Poultry

AGT-L50 Feed Supplement for Swine

AGT-L50 Feed Supplement for Swine

AGT-L50, a new fulvic acid humate mineral supplement for the poultry and livestock markets supporting feed conversion, increased body weight and optimal health.

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgTonik announces AGT-L50, a new fulvic acid humate mineral supplement for the poultry and livestock markets. Based on years of research and studies, AGT-L50 follows the trend of scientifically-innovative solutions for a variety of agricultural industries interested in lowering synthetic chemicals with OMRI organic compliance.

AGT-L50 is a natural liquid organic acid complex and trace mineral supplement. Humic substances have been used for centuries as a natural nutritional supplement in animal husbandry. Forty years of scientific studies have proven them to be of great benefit for improving animal health, increasing production rates, and lowering costs.

Marketing director, John Kowalski, states “The new AGT-L50 formula contains natural essential trace minerals, elements, and electrolytes with antioxidant, antifungal, detoxifying, and antiseptic properties. And studies have shown egg mass improvement, earlier feathering, feed efficiency and utilization, less attrition, and ammonia reduction in poultry.”

Advantages
• Feed Conversion / Feed Efficiency improves
• Antibiotic reduction potential
• Significant ammonia reduction for poultry
• Better fat marbling for beef and swine
• Natural growth enhancing nutrients
• Immune and digestive support

AGT-L50 Highlights
• Substantial fulvic content using LAMAR AOAC v. 97 test method
• Chelated essential trace minerals, amino acids, and elements
• OMRI organic compliance, natural source, natural extraction
• Higher nutrient density from increased beneficial minerals and chelation
• Only product on the market with both quantifiable organic and amino acid chelates
• Concentrated -- less plastic container waste and lower shipping costs

AGT-L50 is a complex mixture of naturally-occurring substances resulting from millions of years of organic matter being broken down by microbial activity under low pressure. Low pressure means low heat, which is crucial for maintaining the molecular viability in a humate. AGT-L50 is so complex that it contains thousands of different molecules within the finished product. Each mineral like iron, for example, can have a variety of molecular forms, which is why AGT-L50 cannot be synthesized, copied, or reverse engineered.

For more information visit https://www.agtonik.com/livestock-and-poultry.



About AgTonik

AgTonik manufactures beneficial fulvic mineral products for plants, aquaculture and livestock. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the soil and turf, hydroponic, aquaponic, cannabis, specialty produce, livestock and poultry industries.

For more information visit http://agtonik.com.


# # #

John Kowalski
AgTonik / Mineral Logic
+1 616-460-9363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Fulvic Acid Humate Mineral Supplement for Poultry and Livestock

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Kowalski
AgTonik / Mineral Logic
+1 616-460-9363
Company/Organization
Mineral Logic, LLC
7136 East 'N' Ave.
Kalamazoo, Michigan, 49048
United States
+1 800-342-6960
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Mineral Logic Mineral Logic is a manufacturer of MLG-50™, high-quality fulvic acid trace micronutrients. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the nutraceutical, beverage, functional foods, and body-care industries. For more information visit http://minerallogic.com. About AgTonik AgTonik is the producer of AGT-50, a bioactive organic acid complex for plants and livestock. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the soil and turf, hydroponic, aquaponic, cannabis, specialty produce, livestock and poultry industries. For more information visit http://agtonik.com.

http://minerallogic.com

More From This Author
New Fulvic Acid Humate Mineral Supplement for Poultry and Livestock
Marketing Leadership Added to Continue Growth Trajectory of Mineral Logic and AgTonik
Kalamazoo Biotech Company Leverages Organic Acid Biostimulant for Cannabis, Aquaponic, Soil and Livestock Agriculture
View All Stories From This Author