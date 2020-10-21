Marketing Leadership Added to Continue Growth Trajectory of Mineral Logic and AgTonik
Formulators of fulvic acid trace micronutrients expand to meet growing market needsKALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mineral Logic and AgTonik announces the addition of new marketing director, John Kowalski. “With the growth both companies have experienced in 2019, and through 2020, we added this marketing position to continue and accelerate this growth as well as position us for the future,” states managing partner Andrew Bruex.
“I’m extremely excited about this opportunity to help grow not only Mineral Logic and AgTonik, but their global agents and distributors,” states Kowalski. “With a challenging 2020, there are overwhelming scientific and application benefits of the fulvic acid products we offer. The need to get this information out benefits a variety of industries. From agriculture and livestock looking for maximum yield, feed conversion and high production factors to beverage, cosmetic and human health industries looking to optimize nutrient absorption. Fulvic has so many benefits to help enhance overall health.”
Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine. This creates products for the nutraceutical, beverage, functional foods, and body-care industries under Mineral Logic’s MLG-50™ brand. AgTonik, the producer of AGT-50™, serves a variety of markets including soil and turf, hydroponic, aquaponic, cannabis, specialty produce, and livestock and poultry.
We are a B2B manufacturer of high-quality fulvic acid trace micronutrients and have customers worldwide. Therefore, we rely on the NPA UL GMP certification recognized as a high standard domestically and internationally. The certification process is rigorous and thorough. It has encouraged our manufacturing to be forward-thinking, efficient, and quality-driven -- and that's reassuring to our customers.
About Mineral Logic
Mineral Logic is a manufacturer of MLG-50™, high-quality fulvic acid trace micronutrients. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the nutraceutical, beverage, functional foods, and body-care industries.
For more information visit http://minerallogic.com.
About AgTonik
AgTonik is the producer of AGT-50, a bioactive organic acid complex for plants and livestock. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the soil and turf, hydroponic, aquaponic, cannabis, specialty produce, livestock and poultry industries.
For more information visit http://agtonik.com.
