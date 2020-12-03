Groundbreaking Radio Host Keeps the Motor City Humming
Detroit, Michigan — Whether it is discussing reducing COVID-19 infections with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garland Gilchrist, politics with Congressman James Clyburn (Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives) or Michigan's U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, media veteran Lavonia Perryman electrifies the airways. Lavonia's insightful conversations on election security with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, helped to ease voter’s concerns. When presidential candidates infused reparations for African Americans into their 2020 campaign platforms, she brought an analysis of the issue to evening drive-time with BET's founder, billionaire Bob Johnson, and reparations bill sponsor, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.
The Lavonia Perryman Show brings exclusive interviews to Detroit with Hollywood's elite, chatting about a political revolution with famed director, Academy Award-Winning Actor/Director Spike Lee, Emmy Award-Winning Actress Alfre Woodard and acclaimed Actor Hill Harper. She brings the history of Motown alive for listeners with former Motown Vice President Iris Gordy and the First Lady of Motown, Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. She brings her audience backstage, with chats about the music industry, with Funk legend George Clinton, and politics with six-time Grammy Award-Winning Artist will.i.am.
This Howard University alum dissected the state of foreign affairs with Ambassador Susan Rice, former U.S. National Security Advisor; discussed the intersection of politics and money in sports with executives of the NFL; and introduced Detroit to revitalizing America with world-changer, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Lavonia Perryman has her finger on the pulse of the nation. As both a Detroit native and a 30-year veteran at Mutual Black Network in Washington, DC, Lavonia has a rich career chock full of hundreds of telltale interviews.
Perryman draws from her decades of hosting shows on WHUR radio, WHMM TV (WHUT) and Black Entertainment Television to provide an entertaining and thought-provoking two hours for her listeners. The sought-after radio host is always in demand for her media savvy, political insights, and her overflowing database of A list celebrities.
Hailing from The Arsenal of Democracy, Perryman’s voice rings out over 50,000 watts. As the only African American female voice in drive-time radio in the entire state of Michigan, the in-demand college lecturer lights the way for other would-be female hosts. Often, the lone wolf shouting at the mountain of government, to hear the cries of the masses, she wears this badge of courage with pride. Her unique position as a Black woman in radio sets her apart as a much-needed resource and political contributor for news outlets such as Detroit’s ABC affiliate WXYZ-Channel 7.
Perryman is no stranger to being first. She forged the way in 2010 to hold the coveted position of executive director of the 2010 Democratic Detroit Coordinated Campaign, making her the first Black woman to hold that position in the Wolverine state. As an advocate for empowering women, she recently penned the book “Courageous Women Find Strength During the Storm” as a guide through desperate times.
Monday through Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., you can hear Perryman discussing everything from the latest hot button political issues to sports and entertainment. Guests from around the world clamor to get a spot on The Lavonia Perryman show.
Her media prowess has engaged greats like civil rights icon Rosa Parks, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, and the late King of Pop — Michael Jackson. In the media industry, a peek at Perryman’s Rolodex is like holding solid gold.
Perryman keeps the flame alive for thousands of Detroiters. Perryman welcomes thousands of listeners throughout Metro Detroit to her world for thought-provoking conversations Monday through Friday. Listeners clamor for the opportunity to join the conversation, jamming the phone lines, when Lavonia ignites the airways with hot topics. Her throaty, hard-hitting, substantive interviews shine like a city on a hill — a light in dark times; Perryman again leads the way. The award-winning media strategist keeps the Renaissance City on the map, giving voice to the voiceless, and in the spirit of the Motor City motto “We hope for better things; it shall arise from the ashes.” — this Central Michigan University grad is keeping hope alive for “The D” while making history.
About Lavonia: Lavonia is a legendary media personality in the Detroit and Washington, DC, markets and author of “Courageous Women Find Strength During the Storm.” Her groundbreaking book shares the secrets to healing after insurmountable grief. She is the gold standard of drive-time radio, hosting the Lavonia Perryman show weekdays on 910AM Superstation – Detroit.
