The Lobster Pitstop Reopens with Special Promotions in Metro-Detroit, MI
Lobster Pitstop in Metro-Detroit reopens Dec 14, 2023, with a 15% discount to all customers. Known for excellent seafood, it offers a quick grab-and-go service.DETROIT, MI, US, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lobster Food Truck, a celebrated culinary destination in Metro-Detroit, is excited to announce the reopening of its brick-and-mortar location, The Lobster Pitstop, on December 14th, 2023, from 3 PM to 9 PM. Conveniently located at 10405 Ford Road in Dearborn, near the historic Ford-Wyoming Drive-In theater, The Lobster Pitstop is poised once again to captivate its patrons with its acclaimed seafood cuisine, combining the convenience of fast food with the exceptional quality of a gourmet restaurant.
Welcome Back Celebration with a Discount
To celebrate its return, The Lobster Pitstop offers a 15% discount on all menu items for guests who visit on the opening day. This event signifies a renewed commitment to delivering outstanding lobster dishes and a vibrant culinary dining experience to the Metro-Detroit community.
About The Lobster Pitstop
Under the skilled direction of Chef Nick Wilson, The Lobster Food Truck, along with The Lobster Pitstop, has established a reputation for exceptional seafood in Detroit. Celebrated as Detroit's No. 1 food truck by Hour magazine, they have also gained recognition in publications and media outlets including Chevy Detroit, Michigan Chronicle, Detroit Eater, and on television channels such as WDIV Channel 4 News and Channel 7 News, among others.
Menu Favorites and New Delights
The Lobster Pitstop boasts an array of culinary delights, blending beloved classics with innovative creations. Among the offerings are Lobster Rolls, where succulent lobster chunks are nestled within a warm, buttery roll, providing a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. Another standout is the Lobster Mac 'n Cheese, a creamy, cheesy masterpiece enriched with generous portions of tender lobster meat, resulting in a luxuriously rich and satisfying dining experience.
As Suzanne Costa, a delighted customer, raves, “I am absolutely delighted by how delicious the food is! My favorite is the Lobster Mac and Cheese. There is no way to describe the colossal flavors and deliciousness packed into that dish. Highly recommend everyone stop and enjoy the explosion of flavors with anything you buy from them. Also, the customer service is impeccable.”
A Dedication to Community and Culinary Excellence
The Lobster Pitstop, along with its owners, plays a vital role in Metro Detroit's food scene, particularly in Dearborn and throughout Detroit. They are introducing innovative concepts and delicious flavors to our local neighborhoods. Additionally, they contribute to a sense of community and create wonderful memories for those who eat there. This is certainly an endeavor we can all stand behind.
Join Us in Celebrating Our Return
Metro Detroiters and visitors are cordially invited to rediscover the exceptional flavors that have made The Lobster Food Truck a local favorite. Join us at The Lobster Pitstop for an unforgettable culinary journey as we reopen our doors to the community.
Location: 10405 Ford Road in Dearborn, MI
Reopening Date: December 14, 2023
Time: 3 pm - 9 pm EST
See you there!
