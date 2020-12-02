Secretary Azar Statement on Maternal Health Actions

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced an HHS Action Plan, a Surgeon General’s Call to Action, a new public-private partnership to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“Maternal mortality should be a ‘never’ event in American healthcare, and we are committed to making the United States one of the safest countries in the world for women to give birth. With the Action Plan and a historic Surgeon General’s Call to Action, we’ve drawn on expertise across HHS to lay out a role for every American to play in improving the health and well-being of mothers and mothers-to-be.”

Read the press release and find out more about the HHS Action Plan and the Surgeon General’s Call to Action here