Tips for Preparing Your Home for Winter
Giroud Tree and Lawn explains how homeowners can prepare their entire property, inside and out, for the cold winter months.HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temperatures are dropping, and this change in weather can take a toll on a home and yard. Homeowners can take steps now to ensure everything runs smoothly throughout the cold season.
Preparing the Outside of the Home for Winter
Homeowners should take a look at the trees in the yard, especially those that are in close proximity to the house. Are they healthy? Are there limbs that are right next to or leaning upon the home? Trees near the house that aren’t in good condition can be hazardous, especially during the winter. Ice and snow can pile up and break branches, which can cause roof damage, broken windows, and downed power lines. It’s best to call an ISA Certified Arborist to do any tree trimming or removal necessary to keep the home and family safe come winter.
Clogged gutters don’t drain water properly, which means the water will pool around the foundation, eventually causing very expensive damage. Wooden decks should also be checked for loose nails or rotted planks that need to be replaced. The wood should be resealed every 2 years in order to keep the deck protected from harsh weather and basic wear and tear.
Preparing the Inside of the Home for Winter
There are several items to check inside the home as well. Start by replacing the air filters. Air filters should be replaced every one to three months, depending on what kind of filter is used. Some are meant to last longer than others. Clean filters help the heating and air conditioning system work more efficiently and last longer. The furnace and air conditioner should also be serviced. Taking care of the A/C now will prevent long waits in the spring, which is the busy season for air conditioner repairs. Furnaces tend to quit during the coldest times of the year, so getting them inspected and serviced is a good way to prevent disaster.
Prepare Home Appliances for Winter
Speaking of cooling, check the refrigerator. Clean the coils underneath to help it run more efficiently, and clean and check the seals on the doors. This prevents air leaks, which waste energy.
Next, move on to the range hood. This filter gets nasty from grease and food smells. Cleaning the filter will ensure it lasts longer and prevents fires.
Make sure the dryer vent is clean and unclogged. Dryer lint is highly flammable and should be disposed of immediately. A clogged vent can also damage the dryer, making it run less efficiently.
Don’t Forget the Fireplace, which should be checked and cleaned annually. If wood is burned, creosote gets into the lining of the chimney over time, causing a serious fire hazard. Now is also a good time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Prevent Pipes from Freezing
Check pipes to make sure they’re insulated. Pipes in unheated areas of the home are in danger of freezing, so they should be insulated. On really cold nights, open cabinets that hide pipes to allow heat to reach them. The thermostat should never be set below 55 degrees or else water sitting in the pipes could freeze.
