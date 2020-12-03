Four virtual-programs at state museums in December 2020

(DOVER, Del. — Dec. 3, 2020) — Wreath making; Elizabeth Battell, proprietrix of the Golden Fleece Tavern; season’s eatings; and Delaware’s canning history will be explored in virtual programs streamed live on the Web by Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs museums during the month of December 2020. All programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2020/11/25/hca-dec-2020-programs.

The virtual program “Preserving More Than Peaches: Capturing Canning History Through Cooking” will be presented on Dec. 19, 2020.

Live virtual-programs in December 2020

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 “Season’s Greetings: Wreath Making in New Castle.” Virtual presentation from the New Castle Court House Museum featuring members of the Arasapha Garden Club making some of their famous wreaths and garland that are displayed annually in Old New Castle during the holiday season. Participants will also learn about the club’s history and engage in a question-and-answer session with club members.1 p.m. 302-323-4453.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 “A Conversation with Elizabeth Battell.” Virtual living-history program from Dover’s Old State House in which historic-site interpreter Susan Emory portrays Mrs. Elizabeth Battell, proprietrix of the Golden Fleece Tavern where Delaware representatives ratified the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 7, 1787. 3 p.m. 302-744-5054.

Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 “Seasons Eatings: A Taste of Holiday Dinners in the 1920s.” Virtual program from Dover’s Johnson Victrola Museum examines the savory, sweet and odd holiday dishes of the past. Accompanied by 78-rpm recordings of holiday-related music played on authentic Victor Talking Machines, museum staff will also taste-test foods from real 1920s cookbooks. 6 p.m. 302-739-3262.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 “Preserving More Than Peaches: Capturing Canning History Through Cooking.” Learn about Delaware’s canning history in this virtual cooking lesson complete with old recipes. 3:30 p.m. 302-645-1148.

