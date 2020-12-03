Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz of Creating Changes Hypnosis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz’s birthday is September 11th. On the September 11th she was a flight attending flying into New York’s LaGuardia airport.

Traumatized by the experience, the stress of 9/11 would overtake her life. For months, the sound of sirens in the distance would trigger her nightmare all over again. She would become emotional, pacing the floor, desperate for relief.

That’s when Arnaz was introduced to hypnosis.

“When fear grips you, the subconscious mind can’t distinguish reality from fantasy,” recalls Arnaz. “Once I had that hypnosis session, everything shifted.”

Today, Arnaz is a professional certified hypnotherapist and the founder of Creating Changes Hypnosis where she specializes in hypnosis therapy for smoking cessation, virtual gastric band weight release and stress management.

“I work with the subconscious mind, where we keep all our memories and habits,” says Arnaz. “I want to go in there and find the root cause. Why do they have money blocks? Why do they have relationship issues? Why do they lack self-confidence or self-love and worthiness?”

Ultimately, all hypnosis is self-hypnosis, says Arnaz. Hypnotherapists simply guide you through your journey.

“Everybody experiences hypnosis differently. I can't tell them exactly how they're going to experience it. We all have different goals that we want to achieve with hypnosis, but we must first be present to be able to move forward,” says Arnaz. “I'm helping you with your journey to achieve your goal, to the place that you want to be.”

A nurse since 1981, Arnaz says she doesn’t believe the medical profession fully appreciates the benefits of hypnosis.

“You're just in a very deep state of relaxation that you may not be able to get to on your own,” says Arnaz. “Usually people leave hypnosis for the last resort. but they often say, “Why didn't I come to you before? Whatever you did, it's gone!’ They feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.”

Of course, one type of modality is not for everyone, so the more tools in her toolbox, the more likely Arnaz is able to help someone. In addition to hypnotherapy, Arnaz offers meditation, mindfulness and past life regression. She is also a massage therapist and Reiki master teacher.

“My slogan is ‘Free your mind, free your life,’ says Arnaz. “I’m most proud that I can help people that have not been able to find help and they’ve suffered with their problem. I want to help one person at a time get their life back on track.”

