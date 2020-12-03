Trust And Foundations Market Caters To Climate Change Activism

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Trust And Foundations Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

There is an increase in NGOs catering to climate change activism as this is a widespread issue affecting several people and communities. Young people around the world are majorly elevating their voices on the issue of environmental change. From Greta’s movement, ‘Fridays for Future’, to the Madrid Climate Change Conference, many are focused on directing the attention towards climate change. The United Nations carries out its efforts to protect the environment with the help of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Another organization working in the direction of climate change is the Green Climate Fund that helps by providing financial assistance to the projects directed towards protecting the environment.

The global trusts and foundations market is expected to grow from $161.9 billion in 2019 to $163.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.73%. The slow growth rate in the trust and foundations industry is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $197 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Funds are collected from generous individuals and also some companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity as per trust and foundations market research. Help Age India, an Indian non-profit organization, helps senior citizens who do not have any support with such funds. The organization advocates for their necessities such as quality medical services, action against elder abuse, and many other activities at a public, state and cultural level with Central and State governments. In 2018, Help Age India conducted the largest healthcare program across India by providing cataract surgeries to the elderly. The other countries covered in the charitable trust and foundations market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ngos-and-charitable-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-rights-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology