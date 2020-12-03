Infotools launches new "Multi-Level Survey Analysis" feature for its software platform, Harmoni
Functionality added to the leading cloud-based market research analysis & reporting platform allows users to automatically cross-reference layers of survey data
Comparing relationships among layers of data is essential when seeking a deeper understanding of consumer motivations, actions and sentiment.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, today announced that its Harmoni platform has a powerful new feature to streamline analyzing and visualizing multi-level (hierarchical) survey data. The new feature allows market researchers to immediately investigate the relationship between respondent and event level data, avoiding traditional, manual-heavy data preparation steps.
“As brands and companies seek to understand their audiences, surveys are becoming more and more complex to analyze,” said Ant Franklin CEO of Infotools. “Comparing relationships among layers of data is essential when seeking a deeper understanding of consumer motivations, actions and sentiment. That’s what this new functionality in Harmoni allows the researcher to do, quickly and easily.”
Existing tools that bring together data from various hierarchical levels for analysis are wrought with error-prone manual steps, accessibility issues and lack of flexibility to meet stakeholder needs. Harmoni’s multi-level survey analysis improves workflow in several key ways.
The new feature allows Harmoni users to:
- Immediately connect and cross variables from multiple levels
- Easily switch between levels, and automatically get the most relevant results (such as average number of occasions per respondent or number of drinks per occasion)
- Leverage the data easily without the need for scripting
- See the impact of a new wave of data immediately in the multi-level analysis and reports
- No need to manually replicate the data within the levels
- No latency, no database downloads to remember, and no need for tracking versions
Harmoni is a cloud-based “data-to delivery” software platform built by market researchers who know just how important this kind of analysis is to understand an audience and their behaviors. The platform streamlines everything from data processing through to analysis, reporting, visualization, dashboarding, distribution, and data alerts.
Harmoni is largely data agnostic, supporting a wide range of data sources such as SQL, SPSS, Excel, CSV, tab-delimited files as well as live API connections to leading data collection platforms. The platform harmonizes data from multiple sources into one usable data set, using the power of automation and machine learning, along with extensive domain expertise. The result is real-time insights based on the very latest available data, presented and shared through advanced reporting, dashboards and storytelling capabilities.
About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design, data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the U.S., Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as Ipsos, Nielsen and DIG Insights. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.
